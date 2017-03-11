Man dies after ATV breaks through ice in Aitkin County

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kevin Lee Futhey died Friday night, March 10, at North Memorial Medical Center after he was airlifted to the Twin Cities-area hospital.

The sheriff’s office reported that a caller said an ATV may have gone through the ice on the flowage, which leads into Big Sandy Lake, just after noon Friday. First responders found ATV tracks leading to a hole in the ice, and located a 2015 Polaris Ranger in about 8 feet of water with Futhey still in the cab.

He was transported to the McGregor airport, from where he was airlifted by North Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reported that ice in the area of the accident ranged from a half-inch to about 3 inches thick.