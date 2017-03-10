The study, ordered by the state Legislature in 2014, found that, while the overall presence of microbial indicators in samples was low, a high percentage of wells had at least one detection.

Of the 82 wells tested, 8 percent of samples tested positive for human viruses and 11 percent tested positive for Salmonella, a bacteria that can make people sick. But 37 percent of systems had DNA-like evidence of human viruses and 89 percent of systems had evidence of microbes, including some that don't cause human illness, detected at least once.

After the first year of a two-year study, the Department of Health said it's not clear where the viruses and bacteria are coming from. They also don't know if there is any widespread human health risk for people drinking from wells that test positive — whether people drinking that water are getting sick.

"We don't know exactly how viruses and bacteria might be getting into wells," said Anita Anderson, project coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's part of the work we still have to do: looking at the wells, potential sources of contamination and other factors, and figuring out how the contamination is occurring and what can be done about it."

None of the wells involved serve municipal water supply systems — those larger systems require treatment to kill viruses and bacteria. The wells studied are small, public water systems around the state, serving small cities, mobile home parks, apartment buildings, offices, factories, churches, schools and child-care facilities. Those systems are not required to treat the water.

There are about 1,500 of those small, public systems across the state that don't treat their water, officials said Friday.

While a final report is not expected for several months, researchers are notifying system owners with vulnerable wells so they can assess their wells, look for solutions and inform their customers. The state recently sent letters to operators of the 82 systems, reporting their results and providing options for next steps.

Scientists tested the source water using a method that can tell how much of a microbe's DNA or RNA is in the water, but does not indicate how long the microbe may have been in the water or if the microbe is capable of causing illness. Finding such evidence of microbes in a drinking water system does not necessarily mean that those consuming water from these systems would become ill.

But the findings do show the water systems are vulnerable to contamination.

"We continue to analyze the results of the study to get a better sense of the potential risk," said Paul Allwood, assistant state health commissioner, in a statement Friday. "Our goal is to better understand the relationship between site-specific factors and the presence of microbial indicators in the wells."

Several factors can contribute to the issue, including heavy rain or snow melt, wastewater or manure close to the well, how the well is constructed, aquifer type and well pumping patterns.

The 2014 Minnesota Legislature directed the Health Department to conduct a groundwater virus monitoring project using funding from the state's Clean Water Fund. The first phase was the monitoring study. The next phase is a community illness study to see if people who drink water from those wells are sicker than the general public.

State officials said they will conduct detailed site investigations for systems with stronger evidence of contamination to see if a contaminant source or a pathway for contamination can be identified. Until the full study is complete, the state has no specific recommendations to issue. However, any time consumers have concerns about potential water contamination, they have a number of options, including: using bottled water, boiling their water for food preparation and drinking or installing a reverse osmosis water filter.

The Health Department recommends that both public and private water systems continue to maintain their wells and conduct routine testing of their water supply.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health:

— Data from national surveys estimate that 30 percent of drinking water wells may be contaminated with viruses that can infect humans.

— People who drink water contaminated with viruses may become sick with hepatitis A, gastroenteritis, or other illnesses that cause diarrhea and vomiting.

— Viruses get into water when feces from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, or wildlife is not managed properly or is impacted by weather events such as heavy rain or snowmelt.

— How many people get sick from viruses in drinking water is unknown.