Escaped Fergus Falls prisoner found by Fargo mall

James Fitzpatrick Helps, 36, was arrested by the High Plains Fugitive Task Force and the Fergus Falls Police Department about 10 p.m. on Wednesday on a felony arrest warrant for escape from custody.

He was in the Cass County Jail Friday awaiting extradition.

Helps, who was in jail on an aggravated robbery charge, escaped about 12:14 p.m. on Valentine’s Day while on a Sentence to Serve crew. He slipped away unseen and was noticed missing about a minute later. The crew leader checked the immediate area, but he wasn’t found.

Helps is suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint on Aug. 11. According to police, Helps asked another man for a ride to an apartment building. Once he was in the vehicle, Helps asked the man for money and eventually brandished a handgun before taking the money, the charges said.