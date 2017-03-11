Matte finishes like slate and black stainless steel are heating up the market for kitchen equipment.

"A lot of people are migrating that way," says Jim Flem in sales at Karl's TV, Appliance & Furniture Store in Fargo, which carries GE's slate products, the LG Black Diamond line and KitchenAid black stainless steel pieces.

While stainless steel remains far and away the best-selling finish, Tom Wilson, sales representative at Rigel's in Moorhead says matte finishes are "chiseling away at the market."

At the recent Home and Garden Show at the Fargodome, Rigel's had a GE slate kitchen set on display. The exhibit drew plenty of attention and lots of interest, Wilson says. The store also sells black stainless steel products from KitchenAid and Samsung.

He says the shift away from stainless steel started about five years ago.

"It's really taken off," he says.

When GE launched the Slate line in 2012, Brian McWaters, brand general manager for GE's appliance division, stated that after two decades of stainless steel as the benchmark for sophisticated kitchen design, consumers and designers wanted an alternative look.

"With the launch of Slate, we're offering a new finish that has a warm, rich look and feel that tested very well in our research," McWaters said in a released statement.

And the race was on. LG even brought in celebrity designer Nate Berkus to up its appliance appeal.

"Black stainless steel is still a leap for most people, but black stainless steel is the next big thing. I don't say that often and I don't stand for trends, but the finish is rich and luxurious, and there is a warmth and patina to it," Berkus said in a January story on the Builder Magazine website.

According to that article, nine percent of homeowners 25 to 34 chose black stainless steel appliances in 2016. Seven percent of ages 35 to 54 and six percent of ages 55 and older did the same. Among those 25 to 54, only stainless steel was more popular with more than 70 percent purchases.

The attraction is a mix of sleek, stylish design elements and functionality. While stainless steel has been a home favorite for more than 20 years, the only knock against it was that fingerprints were left too easily.

"It still looks higher end without having the fingerprints," Wilson says of the new finishes.

For Flem, part of the appeal is how it well it blends into most kitchen decor.

"It's a little darker and very neutral, so it's going to match well with cabinet colors and floor coverings. It's a very easy match," he says.