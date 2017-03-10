The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Registration will be in Room 13. In order to enroll in the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten for the 2017/2018 school year, a child must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1, 2017. Please bring in a birth certificate to verify the birth date.

Minnesota law requires a complete record of a child's immunizations to be on file at school before the child begins school. Please bring the child's immunization record.

Minnesota law also requires each child entering the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program to have a developmental screening completed before starting. If the child has not been screened or if you are unsure, call the number listed below to set up a time during registration day. An extra hour will be needed to do the screening.

Anyone with a child in this age group who will be attending Blackduck School next fall and did not receive the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten registration letter, call the Elementary School office at (218) 835-5300 or bring the child to the registration.

The Spring Kindergarten Round-up will be in Room 10. In order to enroll in Kindergarten for the 2017/2018 school year, a child must be 5-years-old by Sept. 1, 2017. Please bring in a birth certificate to verify the birth date.

As with the pre-K registration, a complete record of a child's immunizations to be on file at school before the child begins school, and the child must have had a developmental screening.

If you did not receive the Kindergarten Round-Up letter, call the Elementary School office at (218) 835-5300 or bring the child to round-up.