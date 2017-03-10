Ethanol train derails, bursts into flames in Iowa

There were no reported injuries, according to the NTSB, which is sending a 15-member team to Iowa to investigate the incident.

The derailment occurred around 1 a.m., on a Union Pacific Corp rail line near Graettinger and along Jake Creek, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines, the NTSB said in a press release.

The train included three locomotives and 101 cars, 100 of which were ethanol, the NTSB said, an ingredient in U.S. gasoline. The tank cars were DOT 111 models, which the NTSB has long criticized as puncture-prone and unfit for U.S. rails.

U.S. regulators have given ethanol shippers until 2023 to remove DOT 111s from the rails. Crude oil shippers were given a much shorter timeline.

The train left Green Plains Inc's Superior, Iowa, facility, a company spokesperson said.