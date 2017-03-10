Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 30, was booked Thursday, March 9, into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center after 911 dispatchers said they received 47 calls from him in less than a week in early February.

On Feb. 3, dispatchers said the suspect called 44 times to express his displeasure with President Donald Trump, according to court documents.

A Grand Forks Police officer who eventually met with Mohamed checked the suspect's phone log after he voluntarily showed it to the officer, according to court documents. That officer said the phone showed a log of emergency calls.

Court documents detail conversations between Mohamed and dispatchers, including his claims that Trump fueled "morale" of the Islamic State, also known as ISIS. Mohamed reportedly said he felt he had no freedom in the U.S. and that he wanted to go "home" or to Canada. He also allegedly said he supported ISIS and "dislikes" women.

"The male subject knew law enforcement (was) en route to his residence and said he would run, would not answer the door and would not be cooperative with them at any point," officers said in a complaint.

Officers were dispatched Feb. 3 to 2819 20th Ave. S. in Grand Forks, where they said they heard a male subject speaking from inside the home.

"The suspect would not open the door for officers and continued to call 911 for no legitimate purpose other than to vent his frustrations," the complaint said.

An officer again contacted Mohamed on Feb. 8, asking the suspect to stop calling and inquiring about his connection to ISIS. Mohamed said he called 911 because "he knew his rights and because he loved America," the complaint state.

During the meeting with the officer, Mohamed said he'd been drinking when making the calls the complaint described as "rants about U.S. President Trump."

The harassment charge is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $3,000 fine. He has an initial appearance scheduled for March 29.

Mohamed faces two other harassment charges in separate but similar February cases. In one case, 911 dispatchers said he called more than 10 times and yelled at them. In the other case, he allegedly told dispatchers he needed an ambulance but later admitted he only wanted a taxi, according to a criminal complaint. 911 records show he called 15 times, prompting emergency responders from Altru, the Grand Forks Fire Department and Grand Forks Police Department to respond.

His next court appearance for the February cases are in June.

Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said there is no evidence at this time to indicate Mohamed is a threat to the public.