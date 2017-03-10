The city sits on the northeastern edge of Watonwan County, in south central Minnesota, and will receive $296,000 to help offset property taxes spent on rebuilding the downtown businesses.

The funding was part of a bill Gov. Mark Dayton signed Friday, March 10, that also includes $5 million to replace wetlands affected by road construction throughout the state.

Dayton told reporters that Madelia's struggles to rebuild the lost businesses were compounded by last year's failed tax bill.

"This is what Minnesota is all about," said Sen. Julie Rosen, whose district covers Watonwan County. "This is when we come together and do the right thing in an emergency, and the wetlands replacement bill is an emergency, along with Medalia.

"This is not about necessarily what happened at the Legislature, this is about Madelia and how they are Madelia strong."

Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, commended Madelia residents for their investments towards rebuilding the eight buildings the fired damaged.

"They took a huge risk on basically a wing and a prayer and promises from a couple politicians, which you know how they turn out sometimes," he said.

The governor joked that he plans to return to Madelia because they owe him a pheasant.

"There's a growing number of communities in Minnesota who owe me a pheasant," he said. "We had a wonderful time there in the community, to see the uproaring of good cheer and hard work from everyone there was very inspiring."

The bill signing was Dayton's first appearance since his prostate removal surgery Thursday, March 2.

He said his recovery has gone well and that he plans to present his supplementary budget next week.