Minn. couple, tenant face felony charges

A 42-year-old Frazee woman, Tammy Lynn Popoe, who was living at the Waldvogels' residence, was charged on Dec. 16, 2016, with possessing more than 50 grams, or nearly 1.8 ounces, of meth, a first-degree felony.

The investigation started last November after the president of the Osakis Creamery Association reported to police that the general manager, Denise Waldvogel, was fired when a financial audit showed funds were missing from the creamery.

The total theft amount reported by the creamery was $42,361.58.

During the swindle investigation, Osakis police learned that Curtis Waldvogel allegedly used one of the creamery's Menards credit cards to purchase items without permission. Curtis Waldvogel is accused of making 33 unauthorized transactions totaling $6,334.96.

Both Waldvogels were released from jail after posting bail. Popoe remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

Court appearances for all three are scheduled later this month.