Crime report for March 8

8:55 a.m. A deputy took a report of an assault on a school bus on Tranquility Lane NW.

Juvenile/Status Crimes

12:45 a.m. A juvenile female was arrested for minor consumption in the city of Bemidji.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Accident

8:31 p.m. A 39-year-old male was cited for failing to yield at an intersection after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Park Avenue NW and 12th Street NW.

Disorderly Conduct

5:12 a.m. A 41-year-old male was removed from a location at the 1300 block of Anner St NW and later cited for a drug offense.