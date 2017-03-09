Search
    Crime report for March 8

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:53 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assault

    8:55 a.m. A deputy took a report of an assault on a school bus on Tranquility Lane NW.

    Juvenile/Status Crimes

    12:45 a.m. A juvenile female was arrested for minor consumption in the city of Bemidji.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Accident

    8:31 p.m. A 39-year-old male was cited for failing to yield at an intersection after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Park Avenue NW and 12th Street NW.

    Disorderly Conduct

    5:12 a.m. A 41-year-old male was removed from a location at the 1300 block of Anner St NW and later cited for a drug offense.

