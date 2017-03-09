Minn. man arrested, faces counterfeit money charges

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, James Earl Meyer, 53, attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Hardware Hank in Rice about 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

An employee then called the Rice Police Department and provided a description of Meyer’s vehicle and his direction of travel. Meanwhile, a Benton County deputy on patrol near Pine’s Edge Grocery Store in Rice stopped a vehicle driving without lights. The deputy noticed the driver throw an object out the window. The deputy contacted the Rice police chief, who told him the vehicle matched the description of the one that had left the Hardware Hank store.

Shortly after, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Pine’s Edge Grocery Store stating that Meyer had also tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill there.

The deputy at the traffic stop discovered the numerous bills inside a tissue outside the vehicle.

Meyer was arrested for possessing counterfeit currency and brought to the Benton County Jail.

Meyer has a criminal record dating back to 1993.