The son of former vice presidential candidate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, he was among five people arrested, after reports of fireworks being used inside the capitol.

The younger Kaine was participating in a counter-protest meant to disrupt a "March 4 Trump" rally on Saturday, March 4.

He was released on Tuesday, March 7. It's not known if charges were laid.

The case is reportedly under review for possible misdemeanor charges.

Senator Kaine told St. Paul's Pioneer Press that he respected his children's' political positions, saying - quote - "they fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."