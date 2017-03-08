Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., started the event as a way to bring the delegation together and celebrate a state tradition.

Peterson beat out Franken, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Reps. Betty McCollum, Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Erik Paulsen, Rick Nolan, Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis, Franken said in a news release on his Twitter account.

Peterson, a first-time winner, said one of his staffers, Mike Stranz, shot the bear featured in the winning dish while on a hunting trip in Wisconsin.

"It is an honor to be this year's winner, with a hotdish that recognizes the great outdoors,” Peterson said.

"After a pretty grueling and divisive election year, it was great to put aside our differences and come together over some great hotdish," Franken said.

This year’s hotdish recipes are available online at: http://www.franken.senate.gov/files/documents/2017HotdishRecipes.pdf

Last year, Walz took home the trophy with his "Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish," adding a third title after taking the top prize in 2013 and 2014.