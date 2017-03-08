Police took Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield into custody on Tuesday, according to a police report.

Deal, who could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday, is deputy commissioner of the state commerce department’s financial institutions division.

He worked for nearly 20 years in the community banking sector. He previously was senior vice president and market president at Bank Midwest in New Ulm and market president of North American State Bank in Willmar.

The undercover prostitution detail at a hotel on Tuesday was “aimed at curbing demand,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. Deal “responded to an ad for sex and sexual acts,” according to a police report.

Police arrested five men, including Deal, and expect to present their cases this week to the St. Paul city attorney’s office for charging consideration, Linders said.

Deal is one of four deputy or acting deputy commissioners at the Commerce Department, which oversees many professional licenses, banks, telecommunications and other markets.