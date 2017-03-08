Search
    Crime report for March 7

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:45 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    8:20 p.m. Deputies responded to an uncooperative stab victim in an emergency room at the 1000 block of Thomas Road SW.

    DWI

    4:09 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the 4800 block of Jones Town Hall Road NW.

    Theft

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Financial Crimes

    12:31 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

    12:37 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Sex Crimes

    9:13 a.m. Officers received a report of possible sexual abuse at the 2500 block of Phoenix Loop NW.

    Warrant

    9:32 p.m. A 60-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 500 block of 4th Street NW.

