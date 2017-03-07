She also talked directly to kids, helping them understand how to deal with a tragedy.

Windom students in grades 4-12 filled the bleachers on each side of the gym, while visitors of all ages watched from folding chairs in the center of the floor.

In speaking to such a diverse audience, Wetterling had distinct messages for different age groups. She told young students to report any kind of abuse they experienced, and also stressed it wasn't their fault if someone tried to take advantage of them.

"Even if it's somebody that you like, or you thought you trusted, don't keep it a secret," Wetterling said. "It's the secret that allows this person to harm."

In a segment aimed at adults, she urged people to report anything suspicious when comes to kids and their guardians.

"While it may be hard to tell an abducted child from an abused, it's not hard to tell a child in trouble," Wetterling said. "If you see a kid in a bad situation, call the police."

The abduction of 11 year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 sent shockwaves through the state and nation. The monumental event led to reform efforts toward child safety and sexual abuse.

In 1994, after lobbying from the Wetterlings, President Bill Clinton signed the Wetterling Act, which required every state to keep a sex offender registry. In 2002, Minnesota— with the help of Patty Wetterling — implemented Amber Alerts.

Patty and Jerry Wetterling founded the Jacob Wetterling Foundation four months after their son was abducted. Since then, Patty has devoted her time to advocating for child safety.

Wetterling never stopped trying to find her son. She revealed during the presentation that she always held out hope that she could find him, even after nearly 27 years of searching.

She kept hope partly because she knew many missing kids come home just fine.

In 2015, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children assisted law enforcement with more than 13,700 missing kids. Of the sample, 86 percent were endangered runaways, 10 percent were abducted by family members and only 1 percent were abducted by non-family.

Jacob was killed the day he was abducted in 1989. But, as Wetterling mentioned, many other abducted kids were found, because people never stopped looking.

After she finished her presentation, Wetterling fielded questions from Windom students of all ages. The tone of the room shifted as young students weren't shy to ask tough, emotional questions.

Impressed with her resolve, many students asked Wetterling how she coped with such a loss.

"How do you stay strong when something really bad happens?" asked one young student.

"How do you not cry?" asked another.

Wetterling fielded many questions of that sort, keeping a positive message throughout.

"I got to a point where I was so sad and my world was falling apart, I just decided I refuse to let the man who took Jacob take anything else," Wetterling said. "He can't have my kids, he can't have my marriage, he can't have my belief that there's way more good people in the world than bad."

A student who recently lost a great grandfather broke into tears while asking Wetterling how she got up every morning.

"I talk to Jacob," she said. "Sometimes I write to him. Sometimes I cry. But every day, I find something of my own, do something that sparks me. My grandkids — I want to live my life so that they can be safe. So, it helps me to do something good for somebody else."

When a student asked if she ever got mad at the killer, Wetterling said "I don't think about this man hardly ever. He's not worth it. I gave up almost 27 years of my life trying to find this man; he doesn't deserve another moment of my time."

Wetterling received a standing ovation after everything wrapped up. Her work was not done, though, as she was promptly swarmed by kids with more questions.

The speech was arranged by Windom Area High School senior Sydney Erickson. For her senior project — called the Eagle Achievement Project — she wanted to help fix the issue of child abductions and exploitation, so she contacted Wetterling to get her to Windom. Erickson, as well, received a standing ovation at the end of the presentation for her efforts.

"I thought it went really well," Erickson said. "Mrs. Wetterling, she can capture an entire room of fourth-graders to community members."