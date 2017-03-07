Anne Marie Lindgren, 46, was charged Friday with one count of soliciting an individual to practice prostitution, as well as additional counts of promoting prostitution and profiting from prostitution, according to the criminal complaint filed against her in Ramsey County District Court.

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies responded to a group home Feb. 16 on a report that a vulnerable adult had been trafficked. They interviewed a 45-year-old woman there who said she had stayed at Lindgren's home in Little Canada between late January and mid-February.

While she was living with her, Lindgren placed an ad for her on LiveLinks seeking "intimate encounters" with men, the woman told investigators, according to the complaint.

Over the next two to three weeks, the alleged victim estimated she had sex with 10 to 20 men who came to Lindgren's apartment after seeing the ad, the complaint said.

Each man paid her $40, which she turned over to Lindgren in exchange for being allowed to stay at her residence, the complaint said.

At some point, the woman said she told Lindgren she wanted to stop, but Lindgren told her she had no choice because she was staying at her place, according to the complaint.

If the woman told anyone about the arrangement, Lindgren threatened to "make her life a living hell," the complaint said.

The woman returned to her group home Feb. 15 to pick up medication and told staff what had happened. They urged her to call law enforcement.

The Ramsey County sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Lindgren's home March 2. Lindgren was present, and eventually admitted that she has known the alleged victim for 20 years and that she had been deemed a vulnerable adult by the state, the complaint said.

Lindgren also confessed to calling LiveLinks to arrange for men to have sex with the woman for $40 per encounter and that she had set up the arrangement to make money, the complaint said.

She estimated that about six men visited her apartment in response to the ad, though one came repeatedly, the complaint said.

It was the first time she ever solicited or promoted prostitution, she told investigators. She also denied that the woman ever told her she wanted to stop, the complaint said.

Lindgren was convicted of forgery as well as offering a forged check back in the 1990s.

She could not be reached for comment.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.