On Tuesday, County Administrator Kay Mack, who was tasked with studying how best to support the initiative, Mack recommended to commissioners drawing money from three sources.

They include $700,000 from the county development fund, $100,000 from the consolidated conservation funds and $200,000 by way of a special property tax. According to Mack, all of these financing sources would be drawn from during a five-year period.

In the county development fund, Mack said there's $350,000 now and over the course of five years, there will be $700,000. Mack recommended obligating $250,000 of the current amount and then committing $90,000 a year moving forward.

The consolidated conservation funds, Mack said, has $1.1 million, but a committed Kelliher project, brings that total down to $750,000. Mack said the fund can support a contribution of $100,000 with plenty left to invest in communities with projects usually worthy of the fund.

Additionally, Mack said a number of veterans already live in the communities served by the fund.

A special levy, Mack said, would create $50,000, or a .25 increase to the county's overall levy. By levying the special amount for four years instead of five, Mack said $200,000 can be raised.

"I'm willing to go to this point," said District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick. "I think it's very substantial and very easy to talk to our constituents and say 'Here's why we're doing it' and explain to them that this isn't just a whim project. That this has been going for a very long time."

After discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the $1 million commitment.

The county's financial pledge is the latest effort for Beltrami County officials and regional politicians, who've advocated for a veterans home since 2007. The push is been based on the need to serve a northwest Minnesota veterans population of roughly 30,000.

Beltrami County hasn't been alone in the process, either. In recent years, Beltrami County have partnered with leaders in Montevideo, who're also working to create a veterans home in their community.

Partnering for two homes is based on Minnesota having federal funding for veteran home projects that could house a total of 140 beds. The plan is to split the number of beds between Bemidji and Montevideo. A bill has been introduced in the state House funding $16 million for veterans homes, $10 million for a facility in Bemidji and $6 million in Montevideo.

As a way to build more regional support, the board also gave its support to sending a letter to surrounding counties in the northwest Minnesota region to also pledge financial support to the project. In total, the veterans home would have an impact on 16 regional counties and three American Indian reservations.

"I think if we have pledges from our partners and from us, it's the next step in giving this initiative some more momentum and show them (legislators) that we're in this thing for the long haul," Lucachick said.