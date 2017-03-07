COMMUNITY: A stand to end domestic violence

The event, sponsored by the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, included a variety of speakers, as well as a reading of the names of those who were murdered as a result of domestic violence in the 9th Judicial District from 1989-2015.

"We must name the victims of domestic violence," said Pam Mallery, lead advocate for Northwoods. "They were real people. And some of the victims' names were never known beyond their circle of loved ones because their deaths were made invisible. We believe each victim deserves the same recognition and a commitment from each of us to do everything in our power to eliminate domestic and sexual violence from our homes and our communities."

"The advocacy, services and resources that these programs provide are critical," said Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack, another one of the speakers. "Your legislators need to know that you support funding domestic and sexual violence services, that you expect your legislators to preserve this critical funding."