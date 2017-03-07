HOOPS ON HOPS: How to become a professional brewer

Simply put, I started home brewing at my apartment in San Francisco and read every possible book I could find on brewing. Since I lived in the Bay Area, where craft brewing pretty much started, I was able to work for almost nothing and learn from some of the pioneer brewers that started this industry.

When I felt I was ready, I went to brewing school at Siebel Institute in Chicago. After that, I was lucky to find a full-time job fairly quickly at Pyramid Brewery & Alehouse in Berkeley, Calif. There were less than 200 breweries in the U.S. at that time, so jobs were limited. With more than 5,000 now open, our whole industry has changed. There are now more jobs than there are trained brewers.

This makes finding the best brewers difficult, especially if your brewery is off the beaten path, and there can be some moving and shifting of jobs in this "Brewer's Market." Few breweries offer internships or apprenticeships as free labor these days. Most breweries are just too busy to act as schools or incubators for the training of new brewers.

Here are some approaches I would use to get into brewing in today's market.

• Read everything you can find about brewing beer — in print and online. I'm not talking about fan-based material. I mean technical brewing information like crop reports, raw material news, there is an almost unlimited amount of brewing information available today.

• Learn to all-grain homebrew even if you don't do it much. Learning how the raw ingredients taste before you start a brew and how they taste in a finished beer are priceless.

There are two directions to go after this. One, try for an entry level job at a local brewery. This is full-on grunt work that will not likely pay a large salary and will probably include: pouring beer at the tap room, delivering beer, cleaning kegs, filling growlers, washing floors, hauling lots of heavy stuff and cleaning constantly.

The great thing about this route is if you find the right brewery and mentor, you can save tens of thousands of dollars on brewing school by learning great habits and a solid, hands-on brewing education from the ground up. During this time, it is important to keep educating yourself as much as possible. Do the homework.

Knowing the how-to-brew-beer is the skill you'll get on the job through repetition and process. Learning the how and why of all the parts of the process is the next long road to travel. This apprentice type of industry break-in requires loyalty to the brewer or brewery that gave you your break. Expect to stay at this brewery five-plus years, or you are really not paying back the opportunity.

A nice middle-road, hybrid option for learning from the bottom is to add brewing school to your resume a few years in, then return to the brewery. Many times, tuition and lodging can be negotiated with your employer depending on the expectations upon your return.

Brewing school is a good option too after you've mastered brewing at home. There are three types of schools in the U.S. First, there are brewing trade schools, and there are really three that are the most established:

Siebel Institute in Chicago, an all-purpose school that most old-school brewers attended (including me). This is the granddaddy of the brewing schools and offers several programs from the long-term option that even offers a brewing abroad component in Germany to smaller two-week and one-week programs that cover all aspects of brewing. Expect a wait list for the longer courses. Siebel also offers online learning.

American Brewers Guild in Vermont is similar to Siebel with online learning options, brewing diploma programs and an excellent staff that I've personally worked with.

The Master Brewers Association of the Americas (MBAA) is most treasured for the two-week highly comprehensive programs they offer each year in brewing, engineering and packaging. These take place in St. Paul and Madison, Wis.

Next, there are many excellent college and university brewing programs. For years, the University of California, Davis was pretty much the only college for brewers. Now, there are dozens of degree programs around the country. Some of my favorites are Colorado, Appalachian State, Oregon State and Cal-Poly.

An internet search will bring up many more options, and information is easy to get from these schools by request.

The last good way to get real-world education are smaller colleges or junior colleges like Lake Superior College, UW Stevens Point or Dakota Technical in the Twin Cities. Many trade schools are adding brewing classes or full programs.

I wish you luck on your journey and maybe I will see one of your resumes come across my desk some time. Happy brewing.