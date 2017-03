House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's allegation that his campaign was the target of wiretaps on Capitol Hill in Washington March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will hold an open hearing on March 20 on the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, the committee's chairman, Devin Nunes, said on Tuesday, March 7.