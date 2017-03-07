Minnesota to open doors soon to sell liquor on Sundays

The repeal was a long-time coming. For years, Minnesota stood out as one of the few states that prohibited liquor stores from being open on Sundays. But come July, when the new law goes into effect, the state will join the rest of the nation.

Tuesday was Dayton's deadline to sign, veto or let the measure, which the Legislature approved last week, become law without his signature. The governor said the popular opposition to the ban made it clear it was time for repeal.

"This new law reflects the desires of most people in Minnesota, who have made it clear to their legislators that they want to have this additional option," said Governor Mark Dayton.

A bipartisan cohort of lawmakers pushed to repeal the law, calling it outdated and anti-freedom. But until this year, they lacked the force to win approval for lifting the ban.

This year they gained that force.

Now, cities can decide whether liquor stores in their areas can be open for booze sales after the law goes into effect in July. Some cities have ordinances banning liquor store hours on Sundays.

"Local governments retain the ability to set liquor laws that make sense for their unique local economies and needs," the governor's office said. Stores can also decide whether to extend their business hours to seven days a week.

The governor has been out of public sight since Thursday of last week, when he had prostate surgery. He did not make a public appearance to sign the Sunday Sales measure.