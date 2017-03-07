Uriah James Meidlinger, 19, of Lake Elmo was charged Monday with one count of felony-level stalking committed because of bias, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in Ramsey County District Court.

A female employee at WELS North School on Willow Lake Boulevard in Vadnais Heights reported in late February that a 19-year-old male had repeatedly swore at her, threatening her and calling her racial slurs, the complaint said.

Sometimes he would “place his hands by his eyes, pulling them and stretching them as if to mock her Asian race,” according to the complaint.

He also ran at her and made “jump kicks” in the air, the complaint said.

In addition to the derogatory statements, Meidlinger reportedly told the woman she was lazy and that he hated her.

After-school staff conducted a meeting with Meidlinger about his conduct, he threatened her, the complaint said.