    Former Norway Parliament member to speak at UND

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:25 p.m.
    Odd Einar Dorum. John Stennes / Special to Forum News Service

    GRAND FORKS -- A retired member of Norway’s Parliament will give a talk, “Norway, NATO and Trump,” Thursday at the University of North Dakota.

    Odd Einar Dorum will focus on the importance of NATO to Norway and Europe as well as potential changes with the election of President Donald Trump and the aggressiveness of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, according to Bruce Gjovig, chairman of the UND’s Nordic Initiative and director of the UND Center for Innovation.

    Dorum is on campus this week to talk with students and leaders about educational exchanges in Norway.

    He plans to visit with UND faculty and staff of Integrated Studies, Nordic Initiative and the Center for Innovation; members of the Association of Norwegian Students Abroad and leaders in charge of educational exchanges in Norway.

    Dorum speaks at 4 p.m Thursday in the Idea Lab at the UND Center for Innovation.

