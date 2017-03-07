Final 3 suspects charged in Duluth homicide

Deandre Demetrius Davenport, 21; Noah Anthony Charles King, 18; and Noah Duane Baker, 19, were formally charged Tuesday morning, March 7, in the death of 22-year-old William Andrew Grahek.

Each is charged with aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery. They are scheduled to be arraigned in State District Court in Duluth later today.

Tara Rai Baker, 22, was charged Monday with the same counts and is being held on $500,000 bail. Xavier Alfred Haywood, 26, was charged Monday with aiding an offender to avoid arrest and is being held on $50,000 bail.

The charges allege that Davenport, King and Noah Baker went to Grahek's residence at 510 E. 11th St. to rob him after being informed by Haywood that the victim had "large amounts of cash and controlled substances" inside a safe.

Davenport allegedly shot Grahek twice when he refused to comply with demands to turn over the stash, according to criminal complaints filed with the court.

Documents filed Tuesday indicate that the trio walked from King's residence at 513 E. 10th St. — directly across an alley from Grahek's residence — and received a ride after the shooting from Tara Baker.

Authorities also said Tuesday that they did recover a safe containing controlled substances and cash from Grahek's residence after the incident.