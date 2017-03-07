U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg denied a request for a preliminary injunction from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which argued that oil flowing beneath Lake Oahe would interfere with their right to practice religious ceremonies.

In his ruling, Boasberg questioned why the tribe waited until February 2017 to assert a claim related to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act when the tribe knew about the proposed pipeline in the fall of 2014.

Oil will likely begin flowing through the pipeline north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation next week, the company said in court records.

Dakota Access, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, said crews are making good progress installing the pipe under Lake Oahe, a dammed section of the Missouri River, and the pipeline will be ready to accept oil in that portion of the line as early as the week of March 13 or the week of March 20.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe attorney Nicole Ducheneaux said the tribe is disappointed with the ruling and hadn’t yet decided Tuesday whether to file an appeal.

She and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe attorney Jan Hasselman emphasized Tuesday that the judge has not yet decided on other legal challenges, including whether approving the pipeline route violated treaty rights.

In addition, the tribes argue that it was unlawful for the Trump administration to authorize construction of the Lake Oahe crossing without first completing the environmental impact statement ordered by the Obama administration.

Hasselman said he hopes Judge Boasberg will schedule a hearing on the broader issues in April and issue a decision soon after.

“If he finds the permits were issued contrary to law, he can order the pipeline turned back off, and that’s what we’ll be asking for,” Hasselman said.