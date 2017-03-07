Crime report for March 6

Weapons Offenses

1:57 a.m. Deputies received a report of a mailbox that had been blown up at the 2300 block of 1st Street E.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Burglary

8:15 a.m. An officer received a report of a bicycle stolen from a garage at the 1300 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

11:59 p.m. Officers received a report that a male had entered a residence on the 1900 block of Norton Avenue NW and took a cell phone and speaker.

Sex Crimes

12:34 a.m. Officers received a report of a possible sexual assault at the 1200 block of 5th Street NW.

Traffic Stop

1:30 a.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested for several gross misdemeanor traffic violations at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

6:06 p.m. A 21-year-old male was arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of 16th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.