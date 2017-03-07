Bemidji woman pleads not guilty to meth possession

Beth Marie Rohrich, 23, was arrested during a Feb. 21 traffic stop along with Brice Dean Wiese, also 23. Wiese also was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to criminal complaints against Rohrich and Wiese, the pair was pulled over when a Bemidji police officer noticed their vehicle did not have license plate lights. Officers detained Wiese, then asked Rohrich to exit the vehicle.

The complaint states that as Rohrich stepped out of the vehicle, her purse opened and the officer saw a large baggie containing a crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs and the packaging allegedly weighted 61 grams.

Rohrich later told officers that Wiese told her to put the methamphetamine in her purse so he would "not get caught," and that Wiese is a methamphetamine dealer, the complaint said. Officers allegedly located Wiese's wallet in Rohrich's purse and found that it contained $2,200.

Rohrich is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, April 11.