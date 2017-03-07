Dakota Access Pipeline could be complete next week

The company said in a status report filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., that crews are making good progress installing the pipe under Lake Oahe, a dammed section of the Missouri River in Morton County.

Dakota Access said the company anticipates the pipeline will be ready to accept oil in that portion of the line as early as the week of March 13.

The company is required to submit status reports while a federal judge considers arguments from tribes seeking to halt the pipeline.

The 1,172-mile pipeline would transport oil from the Bakken in northwest North Dakota to a transportation hub in Patoka, Ill.