    Singer George Michael died from natural causes, coroner says

    By Reuters Media Today at 7:43 a.m.
    British singer George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

    LONDON -- Singer George Michael died of natural causes, a British coroner said on Tuesday, March 7, concluding an lengthy investigation into the popstar's death on Christmas Day last year.

    The coroner said that there was no need for further inquiries into the death of Michael, 53, known for songs like "Last Christmas" and "Freedom,." The initial autopsy into the singer's death had been inconclusive.

    "As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued," Darren Salter, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, said in a statement.

