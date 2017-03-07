Photo: Odd cloud slithers up from Lake Superior

At times it looked like some vaporous version of a dragon, or the Loch Ness Monster.

According to Dan Miller, Science and Operations officer at the National Weather Service in Duluth, relatively warmer, moist air came in contact with the cold water of Lake Superior, which caused it to cool and condense to form the cloud. Miller suspects the snake-like appendage created at the top of that condensation column looked the way it did because of stronger southeast winds just above the cold and stable marine layer.