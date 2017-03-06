A late-season storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow in the region, bringing wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour on its tail end.

Monday was the first day of spring break for Williston Public School District 1 and New Public School District 8.

The region was under a winter storm warning until Monday evening, and a no travel advisory was issued for most of the day from Williston eastward.

Minot police issued a "no travel" advisory in the city in mid-afternoon Monday.

Although the initial forecast called for 4 to 8 inches of snow, with Williston on the lighter side of the precipitation scale, drifting snow piled up significantly higher by the afternoon, causing visibility problems for both motorists and pedestrians.

The storm, which originated over the Pacific, was predicted to drop heavier amounts of snow over the northern and eastern regions of the state, April Cooper, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said.

"It did kind of increase and strengthen as it continues to move eastward, there is a chance for severe thunderstorms (in Minnesota)," Cooper said.

A tornado watch was issued for the central Minnesota counties of Morrison, Mille Lacs and Todd counties at 2:45 p.m. Monday, along with a large swath of southeastern Minnesota. Authorties were watching possible tornado activity in parts of the state late Monday afternoon.

Winds in Williston were expected to pick up late Monday, reaching gusts of up to 55 miles per hour during the evening, and lessen Tuesday.

Snowy weather and sub-freezing temperatures are expected to continue throughout the rest of the week in the northern reaches of the state with chances for possible accumulation on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Cooper said.

Barry Amundson of the Forum News Service contributed to this report