Tara Rai Baker, 22, of Duluth is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery, and Xavier Alfred Haywood, 26, of Duluth is charged with a felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

They're accused of playing a role in the Feb. 14 shooting death of 22-year-old William Grahek at his residence in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood.

The other three defendants — Deandre Demetrius Davenport, 21, Noah Duane Baker, 19, Noah Anthony Charles King, 18 — are being held on preliminary charges of second degree intentional homicide and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday, March 7.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Haywood on Monday in State District Court in Duluth:

Haywood told King, Davenport and Noah Baker that Grahek "had large amounts of cash and controlled substances" in a safe in his house, and directed the three to rob Grahek.

King, Davenport and Baker went to Grahek's home armed with a 9mm Glock, made contact with Grahek and "demanded he turn over his 'stuff.'"

Grahek refused, and Davenport shot him twice, the complaint alleges. The three men fled in a Jeep Cherokee owned and driven by Tara Baker.

"While fleeing the scene of the homicide, a phone call was made between (Haywood) and (Davenport)," the complaint alleges. "(Haywood) advised that they needed to lay low and that he would make arrangements to get them a hotel room in Superior."

Haywood made arrangements for the hotel room and, with another woman, picked up Davenport and took him to the hotel, the complaint alleges. Davenport, Noah Baker and Tara Baker are confirmed to have checked into the hotel room on the night of the homicide.