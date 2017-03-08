The place was Cal's Sweet Shop in Cass Lake, Minn. Cal was her father. The family lived above the store, so Gale spent a lot of time in the eatery as she was growing up.

The Sweet Shop was so much a part of the DNA of Cass Lake area residents that soldiers returning home from World War II would make it their first stop, swooping little Gale up in their arms, she said.

Some men would come in for breakfast, then for mid-morning coffee, then for lunch and finally for afternoon coffee, she recalled.

"It was so much like Arnold's on 'Happy Days' that it was unreal," Fredrickson, now 78, said in reference to the TV sitcom evoking life in 1950s Milwaukee. "We even had a few Fonzies, you know? I always think of the day that the one guy came and he says, 'Hey, Cal ... make me a cheeseburger, fries and a chocolate malt. And could you hurry that up? My mother's waiting supper for me.'"

Fredrickson, who has lived in Silver Bay for 60 years, told the story with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face, exhibiting one of the qualities that patients and medical professionals say make her an effective volunteer in what might seem to be a distressing place: the St. Luke's Regional Cancer Center.

"There's always those that try to help you out and everything, but they just don't have it," said Pat Raj of Tower, who recently completed a regimen of chemotherapy and radiation at the cancer center. "But (Fredrickson) has what it takes."

"She's pretty spectacular," said Dr. Basem Goueli, an oncologist who directs the cancer center. "She's a tremendous asset."

Fredrickson has volunteered three days a week most weeks at the cancer center since last April. People tell her she's good at it, she said.

"I think they trust me right away," Fredrickson said. "I don't know what it is. Anybody with great faith tells me it's a gift from God, and the rest will say it's the gift of gab."

She chuckled, and then paused, seeming to search for words. "But I just really, really enjoy it," Fredrickson said.

A history with cancer

This comes from a woman who couldn't be blamed if she wanted to stay as far away as possible from any association with cancer. Although nearly every family has been touched by cancer, Fredrickson's seems to have been hit particularly hard.

Her husband's mother and her father — the Cal McGuire of Cal's Sweet Shop — both died of cancer, she said. Her husband, Dick Fredrickson, died of prostate cancer in 2010. A sister, most of her grandparents and many in her husband's family died of cancer. Even the recent death of her mother, Elyse McGuire, at age 107½, was cancer-related, she said.

"My kids don't have a chance, really," Fredrickson said, with a laugh that seemed to carry no bitterness.

In fact, one of Dick and Gale Fredrickson's six children, John, died in 2013 of a rare form of sinus cancer. "Oh, gosh, it was terrible," she said.

And then it was her turn.

Fredrickson was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2015. Her treatment consisted of radiation at the cancer center under the supervision of Drs. Nils Arvold and Goueli. She finished treatment a year ago, and her prognosis is excellent, Goueli said.

But Fredrickson found she enjoyed being part of the repartee with staff, doctors and other patients.

"I just said: 'Who's going to keep this place lively when I'm not going to be here any more?' " Fredrickson related. "And one day, they said they had kind of a plan."

At this point, the stories diverge slightly. Goueli said that although it was welcomed by them, volunteering at the cancer center was entirely Frederickson's idea.

Fredrickson reported it this way: "Dr. Goueli and Dr. Arvold put the pinch on me."

Wherever the idea came from, Fredrickson embraced it.

Arvold's nurse handed her an application for volunteering. Fredrickson had volunteered in her church but otherwise had been a stay-at-home mom and later had various family illnesses occupying her time. She hadn't applied for anything since her marriage license, she said.

"It was the first time in my life I'd ever done something that I didn't have to tell somebody, ask their permission," she said. "This was something I was going to do on my own. And my only regret was that I wasn't able to do it earlier."

Although she wasn't asking their permission, Fredrickson knew the idea would be a hard sell with her five grown children. She told them it was non-negotiable.

"And immediately I heard: 'And how are you going to get there?'" Fredrickson related.

Fredrickson has a car, but she only had used it closer to home. They questioned whether she could drive to Duluth, and whether she'd be able to handle parking on Duluth streets, especially in the snow.

Fredrickson already had plans to take an Arrowhead Transit bus for her first shift. ("It shakes my teeth out, but it's OK," she said, laughing.) She continues to take the bus sometimes, and catches rides with friends at times, but she also drives her own car some days. Parking isn't a problem: She parks in the St. Luke's ramp, free of snow.

The kids are fully supportive now, she said.

'A special lady'

Fredrickson's duties include greeting people, helping to serve a light lunch and running a few errands, she said. Mostly, though, she spends time with people, listening to their stories.

She spoke of husbands who will accompany their wives for treatment, gently helping their wives through the process.

"When the wife goes into treatment, you look at him and put your hand on his arm and I say, 'Well, how are you doing, really?' " Fredrickson related. "And nine out of 10 times, they'll cry. They'll just say, 'I'm not doing the best.' "

Raj, who was diagnosed with lung cancer a year ago and started treatment at St. Luke's in November, experienced Fredrickson's touch.

"She made sure I had coffee and she would talk to me, and she just kind of became a really good friend to me," Raj said. "When I had chemo, she would sit and hold my hand.

"Yep. She's special."

Tony Housey, 49, of Duluth is another patient who has benefited from knowing Fredrickson, he said. Housey talked of her kindness, attentiveness and dedication to being part of the team.

"Spending three days a week in her retirement traveling from Silver Bay down to Duluth to help people is a pretty amazing thing to be doing," Housey said. "She's a special lady to put in that kind of time."

But Fredrickson doesn't want to draw too much attention to herself. She calls herself the "new kid on the block" among St. Luke's volunteers, many of whom have served for years. She also wanted to draw attention to the oncologists at the cancer center, whom she said live up to the "brilliant minds, exceptional hearts" of St. Luke's advertising.

It might seem surprising, but the cancer center is often a place of laughter, Fredrickson said.

"Everybody is upbeat," she said. "Everybody has so much hope. ... There's always these exceptional hearts and their brilliant, brilliant minds, probably close to being geniuses, some of them."

Fredrickson could never be like the people who used to stop by Cal's Sweet Shop two or three times a day, she said. She's not a "coffee-er," she said, not interested in hearing the daily gossip. Her volunteer work at St. Luke's has given her a new agenda and made her feel healthier, she said.

"When I step back in that door to do my little thing, why I just feel like it's a whole new day," she said. "Excluding my family, at no time in my life have I ever felt this needed, wanted and appreciated."