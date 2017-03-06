Minn. Taco John’s manager charged with felony theft

Jacob and Amber Wright allegedly failed to make regular deposits, instead spending it and repaying the shortfalls later, and gambled at an Iowa casino to try to win back their debt.

Store owners Ronald and John Christianson discovered the shortage and contacted police.

During questioning, Jacob Wright admitted he had taken money from deposits for 18 months.

Wright admitted he had taken $1,600 in cash, using it for a $400 utility bill, $300 to $400 in groceries, $100 for shoes for his kids and $500 to pay a debt to his mother.

Amber said she knew Jacob had taken the money to the casino to try to win enough money to pay back the owners. Jacob admitted to gambling at the casino in Larchwood, Iowa.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission told police Amber Wright had gambled $9,500 and Jacob Wright $51,000 over the six previous months.

The charge of felony theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, a $20,000 fine or both.

Luverne is about 30 miles east of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jacob Wright is the defendant in the case. He is set to appear in Rock County District Court March 20.