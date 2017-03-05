Five sent to hospital in Beltrami county two-car crash

A state patrol incident report says that a Chevrolet Impala didn’t stop for a red light while heading west on Paul Bunyan drive and hit a Pontiac G6 on Highway 71.

The two occupants of the Impala were Bryan John Ohm, 34 and the driver, Lizzie Ellen Miller, 34. In the Pontiac were Chad Edwin Dahl, 45, Tiffany Christina Dahl, 40, and a 17-year-old driver.

All five were wearing their seat belts.