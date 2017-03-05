According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported shortly before midnight in Albany Township.

When the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Fire Department arrived, flames were coming out of the northwest windows of the two story house.

Owner of the home, Joshua Altendahl,32, had been awakened by the sound of his home’s fire alarms and was able to get his three sons, ages 2, 4 and 6, out of the home and into a heated shed on the property.

They were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by the Melrose Ambulance.

The home suffered extensive damage from both smoke and fire.

Albany Fire Dept was assisted by the Freeport and Avon fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.