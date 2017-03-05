Minnesota 16-year-old dies when pickup hits tree
BELGRADE, Minn. – A 16-year-old Belgrade boy was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Young was driving a 1997 Chevy truck south on Stearns County Road 197, about two miles south of Belgrade, when his vehicle went off the road on a curve and hit a tree.
Belgrade is about 50 miles west of St. Cloud in central Minnesota.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 9:42 a.m.
There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved, according to the Sheriff’s report.
The crash is still under investigation