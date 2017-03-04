Trump supporters, protesters scuffle at Minnesota Capitol

Six people were arrested.

Speeches had been underway during the "March 4 Trump" rally in the Capitol's rotunda for about a half-hour when a group of protesters tried to disrupt the proceedings with air horns, whistles and chants. At one point, someone set off a smoke bomb.

Security guards herded the protesters onto a staircase, but small skirmishes with rallygoers followed nonetheless. At least one man was taken away in handcuffs and someone sprayed a chemical irritant into the crowd.

The protesters briefly regrouped on the other side of the rotunda before dispersing. State Patrol officers arrested one protester in the Capitol. He is expected to face a disorderly conduct charge. St. Paul police arrested five people at the intersection of Rice and University avenues for having set off the smoke bomb. They are expected to face rioting charges.

Despite the disturbance, the event proceeded mostly unruffled.

"We are here in unity, in one unified voice, to say thank you and show our support for our 45th president of the United States of America," said Ruthie Hendrycks, founder of Minnesotans Seeking Immigration Reform. "It feels good to be on the winning side this time."

Over the course of the two-hour rally, most speakers kept their remarks brief and light on specifics.

"We are here today to declare Donald J. Trump is our president," said state Rep. Kathy Lohmer, R-Stillwater. "We are behind him 100 percent."

Although the speakers didn't delve into specifics, most touched on topics such as immigration, health care reform and deregulation.

"Each of us is here because we believe we can make our own decisions about our own lives," said state Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel.

Lt. Tiffani Nielsen, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota State Patrol, said officers estimated there to be about 400 Trump supporters in attendance and around 50 protesters. Saturday's rally was one of several held across the country to show support for Trump.