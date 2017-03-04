Officers state in an incident report that a 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by 72-year-old Elisa Elva Bellanger of Mahnomen, ran a stop sign while traveling west on Highway 200 towards Highway 59 in Mahnomen County.

As the Caravan entered the intersection, it "pulled out in front of" a 2002 Freightliner semi truck driven by 33-year-old Joseph T. Mersereau, which had the right of way.

Bellanger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Fargo for medical treatment. Mersereau of Calais, Maine, who was wearing his seat belt, did not sustain injuries.