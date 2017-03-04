Search
    Mahnomen woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with semi

    By Sam Easter Today at 9:52 a.m.

    MAHNOMEN, Minn.—Details in a Friday afternoon highway collision that sent a woman to a Fargo hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries have been released by Minnesota State Patrol officials.

    Officers state in an incident report that a 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by 72-year-old Elisa Elva Bellanger of Mahnomen, ran a stop sign while traveling west on Highway 200 towards Highway 59 in Mahnomen County.

    As the Caravan entered the intersection, it "pulled out in front of" a 2002 Freightliner semi truck driven by 33-year-old Joseph T. Mersereau, which had the right of way.

    Bellanger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Fargo for medical treatment. Mersereau of Calais, Maine, who was wearing his seat belt, did not sustain injuries.

    Sam Easter

    Sam Easter is a City Government reporter for the Grand Forks Herald. You can reach him with story tips, comments and ideas at 701-330-3441.

    seaster@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1108
