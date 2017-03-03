Deandre Demetrius Davenport, 22, Noah Duane Baker, 20, Noah Anthony Charles King, 19, Tara Rai Baker, 23 and Xavier Alfred Haywood, 27, are all being held in the St. Louis County Jail.

Davenport, Noah Baker and King are being held on second-degree intentional homicide charges; Tara Baker for aiding and abetting a second degree intentional homicide; and Haywood for aiding an offender, Duluth police reported.

Noah Baker was arrested Feb. 17 for unrelated charges and remained in custody.

The arrests were made by the Duluth Police Department along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Formal charging complaints are expected by Tuesday. Police said the investigation remains active and other leads continue to be followed.

Grahek, 22, was found by police in his East Hillside home. A Twin Cities native, he is the son of a St. Paul police sergeant and was studying computer science and criminology at UMD.