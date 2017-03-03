Police seize heroin, cash in Waubun drug bust

The release does not name those arrested but states that $11,000 in cash was also seized. The White Earth Tribal Police, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the West Central Drug Task Force, the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office and the Waubun Police Department were all involved in executing the search warrant that netted the drugs and cash.

The case is still under investigation.