Bemidji man who triggered Code Red Alert pleads guilty

Jordan Henry Nubbe, 20, was charged Feb. 4, the day after the standoff, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within and municipality and one count of obstructing the legal process.

In exchange for guilty pleas to felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing the legal process, the Beltrami County Attorney's Office dropped the charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The Code Red Alert was triggered Feb. 3 after police responded to the 1000 block of East Avenue NE at about 7:30 p.m. after Nubbe's mother called law enforcement and reported that her son was standing outside her house with a handgun, according to a criminal complaint. Officers could not find Nubbe when they arrived at the scene, but later located him in a gazebo at a nearby residence.

According to the complaint, Nubbe stood facing officers with his left hand in his pocket. According to a news release from Chief of Police Mike Mastin, Nubbe told officers "he could get off a few shots before they could shoot him."

When asked about the comments Friday, Nubbe testified that he did not remember threatening the officers but that it was possible that he made those statements.

"I wasn't ready to show them my hands yet," Nubbe said. "I was preoccupied with another matter."

After a 20-minute standoff, SWAT personnel shot Nubbe with less-lethal shotgun rounds and arrested him.

Nubbe is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 11 for sentencing.