Thief River Falls selects beach for splash park

City leaders have whittled down 19 proposals for the location of the 3,000-square-foot splash park to Tindolph Beach at Bill LaFave Park, which recently was approved as the final location for the $287,100 project.

"There is nostalgia for the beach," City Council member Josh Hagen said. "It just kind of withered away and has been neglected for so many years that I think people wanted to see it restored."

The council also gave the Parks and Recreation Committee the green light to apply for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant that would pay for half of the project. The other half would come from fundraising efforts through parks and recreation. Hagen said some local groups would be willing to contribute funds to the project.

The splash park has been deemed a less-expensive alternative to a swimming pool, which has met roadblocks in the past. The city has saved money for a pool project, but Hagen said the committee would not seek money from the pool fund or city's budget.

Splash parks have become popular recreational activities in the Midwest, with Crookston opening one last June. A splash park in Thief River Falls could not only provide inexpensive entertainment for residents but also could serve as an incentive for prospective residents to move to the city, Hagen said.

Though Bill LaFave Park, commonly known as "the beach," wasn't the first choice for members of the Parks and Recreation Committee—each one had different opinions for their top choices—Tindolph Beach appeared to be the clear second, Hagen said.

Hagen told council members residents have been vocal about "bringing back the beach." The recreational area has deteriorated over the years as fewer people have used it.

Building a splash park at the beach could be a way to revitalize it, Hagen noted. Even if the beach wasn't chosen as the location for the splash park, the project sparked the conversation about fixing up the beach.

The splash park project has attracted dozens of online comments and public input at a question-and-answer forum, as well as an online survey that garnered thousands of votes. Hagen said the beach won out by far in the online survey.

"That's the one thing that I hope people feel comfortable about, is that we did reach out to them, and we didn't just do what we wanted without any public input," he said.

Some council members argued Northrop Park should be the home of the splash park, stating something needs to be done to that park to make it more attractive. Others were concerned about geese droppings because of geese moving onto the beach.

But Splash Park Committee member Jessica Muller said it would cost $50,000 more to build the splash park at Northrop.

"That's a lot of money to fundraise," she said.

Hagen said activity would help deter geese from coming onto the beach and interacting with people.

"I don't see that as an issue," he said.

A final project still needs to be approved, Hagen said. That would include details like the shape of the park, engineering and equipment.

The goal is to have the splash park built by late summer, though Hagen admitted that is ambitious. It's possible the splash park may have to wait to open until next year, he added.