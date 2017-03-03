St. Louis man charged over bomb threats to Jewish groups

Juan Thompson, 31, was taken into custody on Friday morning in St. Louis, the first arrest to result from a federal investigation into a surge of threats against Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) and schools that has rattled American Jews.

It was not clear whether investigators believe Thompson is responsible for more than 100 threats made against JCCs by phone in dozens of states this year.

In a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, authorities accused Thompson of making at least eight threats, mostly by email. All of them occurred after the first flood of phone threats began in early January.

Jewish groups have received five waves of hoax bomb threats in 2017, stoking fears of a resurgence in anti-Semitism. The threats forced many centers to be evacuated, including some with day care for young children.

Thompson was a reporter for the Intercept, a news website focused on national security, until he was fired last year after the site found he had invented sources and quotes.

In a statement, Intercept editor Betsy Reed said the website was "horrified" by the allegations but that she had no more information.

Announcing his dismissal in February 2016, the Intercept said Thompson created a fake email account to hide his fabrications.

Months later, prosecutors said, Thompson used the same technique to perpetrate his fake bomb threats.

After the woman broke up with him in July 2016, Thompson began a sustained harassment campaign in retaliation, authorities said.

A day after the relationship ended, Thompson sent an email purporting to be from a producer at a national news organization to her boss at a social service company in New York, according to the complaint. The email claimed she had been pulled over for drunk driving and sued for spreading a sexually transmitted disease.

In the following weeks, the woman received messages from a purported relative of Thompson, falsely claiming Thompson was on his deathbed after a shooting.

Thompson later threatened to publicize nude photos of her and told her employer she had threatened his life, prosecutors said. He also sent a message to a national children's welfare organization, claiming she admitted watching child pornography.

In late January, Thompson began emailing bomb threats to Jewish groups using his own name and claiming she had hacked his account. He also sent threats pretending to be her, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 24, he posted on Twitter, "Know any good lawyers? Need to stop this nasty/racist #whitegirl I dated who sent a bomb threat in my name."

Prosecutors said part of his motive was to portray his ex-girlfriend as an anti-Semite. He sent one email calling for a "Jewish Newtown," referring to the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

It was unclear whether he shared those sentiments, and his recent Twitter posts did not appear to include any explicit anti-Semitic thoughts.

But the Anti-Defamation League, which received one of Thompson's threats, said he had been "on the radar" due to his past activities, including his Intercept work and his "rants against white people."

Thompson was due to appear in federal court in St. Louis later Friday. It was not clear whether he had a lawyer. He is charged with one count of cyberstalking.

The ex-girlfriend could not be reached for comment.

Authorities said they were still investigating the rash of threats against JCCs, as well as the desecration of headstones at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia, St. Louis and Rochester, New York.

St. Louis police will question Thompson about the city's graveyard vandalism, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.