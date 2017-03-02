The letter from the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force came after President Trump signed an executive order in January calling for deputized local law enforcement to do immigration checks. The administration has threatened to withhold federal grant money from so-called sanctuary cities and counties if they don't comply.

Todd Axtell, St. Paul police chief, said Thursday that he decided to sign the letter because "it's important, now more than ever, to make sure that residents of our city understand that we are their local police and we are here to provide police services in a transparent and trusting way."

If community members don't trust local police, Axtell said they could be victimized at higher rates "because perpetrators will take advantage of the fear they may have of reporting crime."

Police also lack the capacity to enforce federal immigration laws because they're busy handling local and state laws, Axtell said.

Axtell and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek were the Minnesota law enforcement leaders on the list of people who signed the letter. The Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force was launched in 2015 and is supported by the National Immigration Forum.

"The valuable expertise and resources of our officers and deputies should prioritize threats such as dangerous criminals and criminal organizations causing harm," said the letter from law enforcement chiefs. "We believe that state and local law enforcement must work together with federal authorities to protect our communities. ... Threatening the removal of valuable grant funding from jurisdictions that choose not to spend limited resources enforcing federal immigration law is extremely problematic. Removing these funds that contribute to the health and well being of communities across the nation would not make our communities safer and would not fix any part of our broken immigration system."

The St. Paul police department has stepped up its outreach to immigrant communities.

In November, the St. Paul police department posted four videos of officers who speak Spanish, Hmong, Somali and Karen, telling people not to be afraid to call police. They stress that St. Paul officers are not immigration officials and reference a St. Paul ordinance that prevents city staff from asking people about their immigration status.

Axtell also joined Mayor Chris Coleman in a February meeting with members of St. Paul's East African immigrant communities. Coleman said the goal was to reassure residents that they can continue to look to the city for services and to the police for protection, regardless of rhetoric from Washington.

Rep. Tony Cornish, chairman of the House Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee, said Thursday that he's never thought it was the job of local or state law enforcement to go out on their own to look for those violating federal immigration law.

But Cornish, a retired Lake Crystal police chief, added that they should assist a federal agency if they request help.

"Overall, I do not believe in sanctuary cities; it's something I've never supported," said Cornish, R-Vernon Center. "... I don't think that a police chief or sheriff should make any statements about supporting sanctuary cities."

The mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis have pledged to stick to their "separation ordinances," which draw a line between the role of local law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement.

"We will resist any attempt by the federal government to tell us how to police our community or to turn our officers into (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents," Coleman wrote in an editorial published in the Pioneer Press on Nov. 20.

Coleman also wrote that the city "does not provide safe harbor to criminals," saying if people are "in violation of federal immigration laws, those matters will be handled separately by the Department of Homeland Security."