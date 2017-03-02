The first criminal case against a journalist proceeded to trial on Thursday, March 2, but was dismissed after a judge found the state didn't meet its burden of proof.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has identified at least nine journalists who face charges in Morton County for covering pipeline protests, not including additional arrests made last week. Most face misdemeanor charges such as trespassing or engaging in a riot.

In a letter dated Thursday to Morton County State's Attorney Allen Koppy, the press freedom organizations call for the charges to be dropped.

The letter, also signed by seven other groups including the Society of Professional Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, points out that several reporters arrested on inauguration day in Washington, D.C., later had their charges dropped.

"Journalists have an important role in documenting incidents in the public interest, including instances of civil disobedience and law enforcement operations," the letter states. "This role often draws them near to the scene of action. Trespass and rioting laws should require criminal intent, and journalists who are simply doing their job should not face criminal charges."

Morton County prosecutors didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Christopher Schiano, who reports for the volunteer media collective Unicorn Riot, went to trial Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass stemming from his coverage of protest activities. His attorney, Robert Quick, said the judge dismissed the case after determining that prosecutors didn't meet their burden of proof.

"We beat the case on the merits of the case," Quick said.

A second journalist for Unicorn Riot is scheduled for trial on Friday morning in Morton County.

One of the most recent reporters arrested was Jack Smith IV, a journalist for the online news outlet Mic, who is facing a charge of obstruction of a government function, a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Smith was arrested last week while documenting a police line proceeding south on Highway 1806 near the main protest camp, which had been ordered closed by state officials earlier that day.

Officials designated an area for credentialed media to cover the events, but Smith said the staging area was too far away to observe the police and he hadn't received information about how to get credentialed.

Prior to his arrest, law enforcement said everyone that remained in the area was subject to arrest, including media.

Smith, who had two press passes and a large camera hanging around his neck, said he thought he'd be able to record from a safe distance as officers entered the camp. But instead of entering the camp, officers rushed forward and made about 10 arrests. Smith said he and an independent journalist were among those arrested.

Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol said everyone there was given clear warnings that they needed to move or be subject to arrest.

"If you're credentialed or not credentialed, you still have to obey the laws and obey commands given to you by law enforcement. All people have to do that," Iverson said.

Smith has not had his camera or laptop returned to him since his arrest.

Also Thursday, the board of the North Dakota Newspaper Association discussed concerns about the media credentialing process implemented last week by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

The state agency said in a news release it would not credential freelance reporters or photographers "without a specific assignment from a legitimate news outlet."

Steve Andrist, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association, said the organization is concerned about limitations placed on covering news stories and plans to follow up with state agencies to try to avoid problems in the future.

"To make a value judgment as to which news outlets are legitimate, I don't see how you can leave that in the hands of a government entity," Andrist said.