    Handgun permit holders increase by nearly 60 percent in Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:52 a.m.

    WILLMAR, Minn. -- There are now 265,728 valid permit-holders for handguns in Minnesota, an increase of 59 percent over 2105, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

    The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension report on Wednesday, March 1, said 71,156 permits were issued statewide in 2016, the highest number of permits issued in a single year since the current firearm laws were implemented in 2003.

    That’s up from 44,696 in 2015.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

