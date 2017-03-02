The board's investigation showed deer were moved to four other Minnesota farms during the five-year trace-back period from the Merrifield farm. The board shares information with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which responds to and manages CWD in wild deer. The board regulates farmed deer, and it works with the USDA as it investigates CWD cases.

CWD is a disease of deer and elk caused by an abnormally shaped protein, a prion, which can damage brain and nerve tissue. There is no danger to other animal species. The disease is most likely transmitted when infected deer and elk shed prions in saliva, feces, urine, and other fluids or tissues. The disease is always fatal and there are no known treatments or vaccines. CWD is not known to affect humans, through consuming infected meat is not advised.

Recap of current CWD investigations of farmed deer in Minnesota:

• Merrifield (Crow Wing County): Herd of origin for the current CWD investigation. Positive CWD test from two white-tailed deer. Remains under quarantine.

• Dassel (Meeker County): Positive CWD test from one white-tailed deer. Remains under quarantine.

• Freeport (Stearns County): No CWD tests conducted. Remains under quarantine.

• Brainerd (Crow Wing County): Negative CWD test from four white-tailed deer. Released from quarantine.

• Mountain Iron (St. Louis County): Negative CWD test from one white-tailed deer. Released from quarantine.