    No chronic wasting disease in latest test results: Herds in Brainerd and Mountain Iron released from quarantine

    By Michael Johnson Today at 9:43 a.m.
    A Minnesota DNR employee removes lymph nodes from a white-tailed deer at a registration station to test for chronic wasting disease. Minnesota DNR photo.

    ST. PAUL—Five white-tailed deer traced out of an infected herd in Merrifield tested negative for chronic wasting disease.

    Four of the deer were tested from a herd in Brainerd, and a single deer was tested from a herd in Mountain Iron. Those farms are released from quarantine because of the negative test results. Working with the United States Department of Agriculture and the herd owners, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health gathered samples from the suspect deer and sent them to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for official testing.

    The board's investigation showed deer were moved to four other Minnesota farms during the five-year trace-back period from the Merrifield farm. The board shares information with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which responds to and manages CWD in wild deer. The board regulates farmed deer, and it works with the USDA as it investigates CWD cases.

    CWD is a disease of deer and elk caused by an abnormally shaped protein, a prion, which can damage brain and nerve tissue. There is no danger to other animal species. The disease is most likely transmitted when infected deer and elk shed prions in saliva, feces, urine, and other fluids or tissues. The disease is always fatal and there are no known treatments or vaccines. CWD is not known to affect humans, through consuming infected meat is not advised.

    Recap of current CWD investigations of farmed deer in Minnesota:

    • Merrifield (Crow Wing County): Herd of origin for the current CWD investigation. Positive CWD test from two white-tailed deer. Remains under quarantine.

    • Dassel (Meeker County): Positive CWD test from one white-tailed deer. Remains under quarantine.

    • Freeport (Stearns County): No CWD tests conducted. Remains under quarantine.

    • Brainerd (Crow Wing County): Negative CWD test from four white-tailed deer. Released from quarantine.

    • Mountain Iron (St. Louis County): Negative CWD test from one white-tailed deer. Released from quarantine.

    Michael Johnson
    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. Johnson has worked as the night editor at the Brainerd Dispatch since 2014 and enjoys covering outdoor-related stories for the paper.
    michael.johnson@brainerddispatch.com
    (218) 855-5863
