Peterson seeks better Northwest Angle border crossing system

In a letter to Kevin McAleenan, acting CBP commissioner, Peterson, D-Minn., said the three OARS — Outlying Area Reporting Area — sites on the Northwest Angle are outdated. Anglers and others crossing into the remote part of Minnesota from Canada have to report at one of the three sites upon entering the U.S. or risk stiff penalties.

Also signing Peterson's letter were Rep. Richard Nolan, D-Minn., and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, D-Minn.

The requirement has the biggest impact on tourists staying at Minnesota-based resorts and making one-day fishing trips into Ontario waters of Lake of the Woods. Because the three OARS sites — basically phone booths that allow visitors to call via land lines into U.S. or Canadian ports of entry — are located on the Northwest Angle mainland, tourists staying at resorts on Oak or Flag islands have to travel as far as 16 miles round-trip upon returning to the U.S. from Canadian waters.

That means traveling during conditions that can be cold and dangerous, Peterson said in a news release. Tourists shouldn't have to jeopardize their safety in order to follow the law, he said.

"We want to encourage travelers to visit northern Minnesota where tourism plays a significant role in the local economy," Peterson said in a statement. "However, the United States' northern border inspection technology has become outdated and dangerous which could discourage future tourists from visiting areas up north. The United States should be able to implement border inspection technology that identifies travelers efficiently while supporting the economy in the northern region."

In his letter, Peterson cited a 2014 pilot border-crossing program in the Detroit area and requested further information from CBP on the program and ways to improve it, "including safe and efficient alternatives to the OARS system that can be used in places like the Northwest Angle."

Jason Givens, regional U.S. Customs and Border Protection press officer for Minnesota, Montana, the Dakotas and Washington, said McAleenan received the letter Monday, and CBP would provide further comment after the commissioner had a chance to respond to Peterson.

Recent crackdown

Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism, said Peterson's letter comes on the heels of a recent warning U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued to a local resort, saying the resort would be fined $5,000 if any of its guests returned to the U.S. from Canadian waters without checking in at an OARS site.

"They threatened the resort — this is your first warning, the next one is a $5,000 fine," Henry said. "When push comes to shove, we have to get more adamant about pushing the technology."

Updating the technology for entering U.S. waters at the Northwest Angle is both a matter of safety and convenience, Henry said.

Traveling at night during extreme cold or blizzard conditions and potentially getting lost en route to or returning from one of the OARS sites poses hazards that could be fatal, Henry said.

"You put tourists in that cold when it's getting dark over that stretch of ice over and over again, mark my words, something bad is going to happen," he said. "It's a very extreme environment up there."

The northernmost point of the conterminous 48 states, the Northwest Angle by road only is accessible from the U.S. by first entering Manitoba at the nearest Canadian border crossings north of Warroad or Roseau, Minn., and then reporting a second time to re-enter the U.S. at an OARS site on the Northwest Angle.

There has to be a better way, Henry says.

"There's enough hoops to get up to the Angle the way it is," he said. "We don't need any more obstacles. It's kind of like, do the right thing and let's be realistic. That's all we're looking for is an opportunity to move this along so we can find a way that everybody wins."

Tapping technology

Visitors to the Angle already can enter Ontario waters remotely by calling a toll-free number and speaking with a Canadian officer, Henry said. Most people calling in to the toll-free number are using smartphones, Henry said, alleviating the need to travel to one of the distant OARS sites.

"They ask questions and check us in," he said. "The problem isn't going into Canada;, it's coming back."

Henry said no one is disputing the need to report to U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon entering the U.S., but that requirement shouldn't hamper a tourism industry that's worth some $80 million annually to the Lake of the Woods economy, a number Peterson cited in his letter.

"We're trying to say, 'Alright, we understand U.S. Customs and Border Protection have a job and need to know who's coming and going,'" Henry said. "We respect that. We're trying to say, 'How can we all make sure these things are happening in a proper manner but make it so it's not interrupting commerce and causing safety hazards?'

"That's where we think technology with smartphones can come into play."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection offers frequent traveler programs such as NEXUS for people who cross the border often, but that's not practical for Angle visitors who might only cross remotely once or twice a year, if that, Henry said.

"It's only realistic for people coming and traveling over the border a lot," Henry said. "It doesn't make sense for a tourist who's going to come up once or twice to go through the paperwork, fees and in some cases, interview process."

Henry said he's hopeful Peterson and other Minnesota lawmakers in Washington can help speed the process along.

"We want people to have a great experience when they come up and also understand U.S. Customs and Border Protection have a job," Henry said.

In his letter to McAleenan, Peterson said the Department of Homeland Security in 2016 agreed the OARS system needs improvement, adding other border states such as New York, Maine and Michigan have reported similar problems with the outdated technology.

"We believe that the United States can also use new technology to create a system that protects our border security and is safe and convenient for locals and tourists in the Northwest Angle," Peterson wrote.

"Using new technology to improve reporting capabilities at the U.S.-Canadian border would significantly improve national security, tourism, and commerce in northern border states," Peterson added. "We would appreciate your attention and look forward to working with you to ensure that visitors can safely and efficiently travel to the Northwest Angle."